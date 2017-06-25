MAN AND WOMAN ARRESTED IN LARGE DRUG RAID WHILE SOME 26 GETS ARRESTED IN MORNING OPERATIONS….

Nassau, Bahamas – Consistent with the Commissioner’s Policing Plan for 2017, police took a man and woman into custody following the seizure of a large amount of marijuana on Saturday 24th June 2017.

According to reports, around 1:00am, officers assigned to the South Central Division executed a search warrant on a home located on Coconut Grove Avenue, where they found forty-six pounds of marijuana. Alone male occupant of the home was taken into custody.

Police later arrested female resident of the home in connection with this find.

26 ARRESTED IN POLICE EARLY MORNING OPERATION

Consistent with the Commissioner’s Policing Plan for 2017, police conducted an operation in Southern New Providence early this morning (Saturday 24th June 2017) that let to the arrest of a number of persons and the closure of several nightclubs.

The ongoing police operations are aimed at suppressing crime in a number of areas and to send a clear message to those responsible for committing criminal acts on members of our communities that the police will proactively identify them and ensure that they are prosecuted and brought to justice.

Last night’s operation led to the arrest of 21 persons for a number of criminal offenses and the closure of four (4) nightclubs for breach of the Business and Liquor Licenses Act.