Dr. BERNARD J. NOTTAGE has passed…May He Rest In Peace…

The Nottage Family announce with great sadness the death of our husband, dad, papa, brother, uncle, godfather, friend and a Bahamian Nationalist Hon. Dr. Bernard Jonathan Nottage, JP on Wednesday 28th June, 2017.

We want to express our sincere thanks to the Management, staff and physicians of Doctors Hospital and the Cleveland Clinic for the professional care rendered.

We also want to thank everyone for their prayers, support and words of encouragement during this very difficult time.

May his soul rest in peace.