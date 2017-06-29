Two Ministry of Education workers charged for stealing from the government!

Why was it necessary for the Education Clerk to falsify payments and pay a stranger more money? Was she directed to do so?



Nassau, Bahamas – Bahamas Press is reporting how two Ministry of Education [MOE] employees, Paulette Wilson, 59, Chief Clerk, and Andrew Bridgewater, 60, a security guard, were both charged before magistrate court for allegedly defrauding the MOE of almost $7,000.

Prosecutors allege that the Paulette falsified overtime records to the benefit of Bridgewater between October 9th, 2015 to March 18th, 2016 which resulted in him being paid overtime to the tune of $6,657.12.

The charges read two counts of conspiracy to commit falsification of accounts and one count of fraud by false pretenses.

They were not required to enter a plea and were remanded at the department of corrections.

The couple is to return to court on August 10th. We have a question: Why was Bridgewater so special to be paid extra for work not done? Was he a relative or LOVER?

