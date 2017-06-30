Prison officer/ local pastor arrested on drug possession charge?

Da Devil trick another one!



Nassau, Bahamas – Police are at this hour preparing a Bahamas Correctional Officer for court after being caught with drugs.

We understand Rev. Logan Smith a prison officer/ local pastor was caught with drugs in his possession by police.

For years prison officers have not yet learned that moving contrabands in the prison is a serious ‘jailable’ offense.

All we say is this; perhaps now he can lead the praise and worship deep inside Fox Hill. Look how da devil does fool and trick people!

We report yinner decide!