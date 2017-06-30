Tellis Bethel appointed Commodore of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Governor-General, Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling, GCMG (left) presents Commander, Defence Force, Commodore Tellis Bethel with his Instruments of Appointment during the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s Change of Command Ceremony Thursday, June 29, 2017 at HMBS Coral Harbour Base.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Hubert Minnis pledged his government’s full backing and support to the new Commander, Defence Force applauding Commodore Bethel for the outstanding leadership and quality of character he showed in taking over full responsibility for the Defence Force following Commodore Roderick Bowe’s retirement. (BIS Photo/Peter Ramsay)