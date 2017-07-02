OPM, Ministry of Tourism and BTC Join Forces for “Spectacular” Independence Celebrations in GB

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – The Bahama Telecommunications Company (BTC) has teamed up with the Grand Bahama Independence Committee to help sponsor two of the signature events of the 44th Annual Independence Anniversary Celebrations.

The partnership was announced during a press conference at the Ministry for Grand Bahama on Thursday, June 29, 2017.

Senior Under Secretary in the Ministry of Grand Bahama, Office of The Prime Minister, Harcourt Brown told the media that the two signature events BTC has agreed to sponsor are the Ecumenical Service and Parade (set for July 9) and the All Bahamian Family Fun Day (scheduled for Monday, July 10).

“The latter event has taken on enormous proportions with some of the most outstanding talents in our country participating,” said Mr. Brown.

“We are talking about performances by Stileete, DMAC, Visage, Grand Bahama Police Pop Band, Ophie & The Websites, Tony Lowe, Georgina Martin, New Wave Dancers, Legend Marching Band and a Junkanoo Rushout.

“Looking at the line up, it promises to be a day of fun, fun, fun.”

Mr. Brown noted that the Ecumenical Service of Thanksgiving, Cultural/Gospel Concert, Flag Raising Ceremony and Police Parade will take place Sunday, July 9, beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Independence Park. He noted, because this year’s celebrations actually fall on a Sunday, the Committee has sought out some of the most outstanding gospel singers and performers to entertain the many thousands of Bahamians expected at Independence Park.

There are expected to be performances by the Legendary Cooling Waters, Simeon Outten & Freedom Band, an Interdenominational Mass Choir, Ricardo Clarke, Christian Massive, the Bahamas dance Theatre and many more.

“But the Grand Bahama Independence Committee has a number of other events planned leading up to those two mentioned earlier,” added Mr. Brown.

“One of which I am equally excited about is out National Pride Day and Flag Raising Ceremonies, set for Friday, July 7. On that day we are asking Bahamians to stop whatever they are doing at 9:00 a.m., while radio stations play our National Anthem.

“We have three special assemblies planned for the Flag Raising – one at the Administrator’s Office in East Grand Bahama, another at the Administrator’s Office in Eight Mile Rock, and at the Harold DeGregory Complex in Freeport.

“Likewise, we invite Bahamians to wear their national colors on that day and businesses are asked to decorate their buildings in the colors of the flag.”

Mr. Brown said the Independence Committee will team up with the Ministry of Tourism in the launch of Goombay Summer Festival, which begins on Thursday, July 6, at Taino Beach.

Eldri Ferguson-Mackey, vice-president of BTC’s Northern Bahamas said what is significant about this partnership between BTC and the Independence Anniversary Committee is that BTC has always been ingrained in the fabric of what makes Bahamians who they are. “So for BTC’s sponsorship, many of you would know that BTC has signed on Brand Ambassadors to ensure that we develop their talent and give them the exposure that they need.”

Many of the artists (secular and gospel) taking part in the upcoming Independence celebrations have been named Brand Ambassadors.