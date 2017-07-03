Bahamas National Water Polo U-15 Team – Gold Medal Winners

Nassau, The Bahamas — Director of Sports Timothy Munnings (kneeling right) and Chief Sports Officer Kevin Colebrooke (standing right) of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture are pictured with the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) Under-15 boys competition gold-medal winners, one of the Bahamas National Water Polo teams, as they arrived at the Lynden Pindling International Airport, from Trinidad, on June 27, 2017. In the Best of Five event, the team won 3-0. (BIS Photo/Eric Rose)