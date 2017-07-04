Another Homicide this morning is being reported!!



Nassau, Bahamas – Police have reported another homicide this morning in the Englerston community early this morning.

We at Bahamas Press have learned that a male was been shot multiple times in the area of Bimini Ave. sometime in the wee hours of the morning.

The victim we are learning is one Dereck Neely-Sands. He was fatally shot to death with an AK-47. We are learning that he too was just recently released from jail. We don’t know what he was held for.

