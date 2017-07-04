PM Dr. Hubert Minnis to decide on Bahamas direction towards CSME!

0
53
Ready for CARICOM Meetings, from left: Prime Minister Minnis and Mrs. Minnis; Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield; Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd; and Director General of Foreign Affairs Sharon Haylock.

St. George’s, Grenada – WILL DR. HUBERT MINNIS NOW SELL THE BAHAMAS DOWN THE ROAD TO A CARICOM Single Market and Economy [CSME]?

This meeting is expected to include the presentation for approval by the Heads of a Human Resource Development 2030 Strategy and Implementation Plan to address the development of skills for the 21st century Caribbean economy and society.

The Heads of Government are also expected to deliberate on outstanding matters related to the implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) following the comprehensive review of the CSME’s performance presented to them at the last Inter-Sessional Meeting in February.

The UNIONS of the Bahamas must pay attention to this!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR