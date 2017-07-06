Dr. Baldwin Carey dies of a massive heart attack after being fired from NIB by the Minnis Government!

Dr. B. J. Nottage’s business partner dies of a massive heart attack at 3:30pm!

Nassau, Bahamas – Bahamas Press has breaking news this afternoon where we can report a second gynecologist; one of the leading in the country, Dr. Baldwin Carey has died of a massive heart attack.

Dr. Carey, you should remember, was one of 85 persons at the National Insurance Board unceremoniously last Friday by the Minnis Administration. He was terminated without a dime and without notice. How Sad. Sources tell us Dr. Carey took the termination hard and died today at Doctor’s Hospital.

Dr. Carey served as the Medical consultant at NIB.

Today we offer prayers for his soul and we ask our sweet Jesus to have mercy upon him. AMEN!

We report yinner decide!