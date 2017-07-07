Defence Force Officer charge with an illegal weapon, drugs and armed robbery!

Nassau, Bahamas – A Marine Seaman has found himself before the courts after being found in possession of dangerous drugs, having an illegal firearm and charged with armed robbery.

Leading Seaman 24-year-old, Lloyd Johnson, found himself on the wrong side of the law, as he pleaded guilty to the charges. When police searched his Boatswain home they discovered a 9mmm pistol and drugs there inside.

Lloyd had robbed a woman of her 2012 Honda at gunpoint and took all her possessions therein.

He is expected to return to court on as the arm robbery charge as that could only be dealt with in the Supreme Court. A psychiatric report has been ordered as Lloyd is said to be a client of Sandilands.

Our question: If das the case how was he allowed to function on the Defense Force?

We report yinner decide!