NASSAU, The Bahamas — 44th Bahamas Independence Anniversary Celebration at Clifford Park, July 9-10, 2017 with officials on the dais enjoying the evening’s programme; Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling inspecting the Honour Guard; the Ecumenical Service; Police Band Performance; and Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Hubert Minnis and Mrs. Minnis chatting with the Governor General HE Dame Marguerite Pindling; Minister of National Security Marvin Dames and Mrs. Dames; Minister of Transport Frankie Campbell; and Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd and Mrs. Lloyd.

Flag Raising at dawn of Independence Day, July 10. (BIS Photos)

