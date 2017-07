Nassau, Bahamas – Police are searching for the suspects responsible for a shooting that has left dead on Monday 10th July 2017.

According to reports, shortly before 1:00pm, a man was standing on a premises on Fowler Street off East Street, when the occupants of dark coloured Nissan Teanna car pulled up and shot him before speeding off. The victim was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed.

Investigations are ongoing.