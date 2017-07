NASSAU, The Bahamas — Widow of the late Dr. Bernard Nottage, Mrs. Portia Nottage (centre) arrives at the House of Assembly with members of the family for the Laying-in-State of Dr. Nottage, July 13, 2017 in the House of Assembly’s Foyer.

Following the family in paying respects were Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling, Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Hubert Minnis, Leader of the Opposition the Hon. Philip Davis, other officials, and the general public. (BIS Photo/Derek Smith)