Another Bahamas Corrections Officer caught with drugs! JOB GONE!



Nassau, Bahamas – Consistent with the Commissioner’s Policing Plan for 2017, Drug Enforcement Unit officers took a 24 – year old Corrections Officer from the Bahamas Department of Corrections into custody following the seizure of a quantity of dangerous drugs at his residence on Friday 14th July 2017.

According to reports, around 1:00pm, officers assigned to the Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at the home of the Corrections Officer located at Caravel Road, Sunset Park and found just over two ounces of marijuana.

The officer who occupies the home was taken into custody and is expected to appear in court early next week to be formally charged.