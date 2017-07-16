NEMA/Met Department refute WhatsApp post for Bahamians to prepare for a pending storm…

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The National Emergency Management, NEMA and the Bahamas Department of Meteorology strongly refute sending out a WhatsApp message warning Bahamians ‘to start tomorrow preparing for a hurricane …a system, which is moving near the Caribbean Sea…’

NEMA, through the Department of Meteorology, has an established protocol for the notification of any impending storm or system that might potentially impact the lives and properties of the public at large.

NEMA wishes those responsible for any misinformation to cease and desist from spreading such erroneous information that might send the country into unnecessary panic.