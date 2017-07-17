Severe Fiber Damage in Grand Bahama as a Result of a Third Party



Nassau, The Bahamas. July 17, 2017. On Saturday, July 15th, at approximately 3:35pm, BTC experienced severe damage to its network as a result of a third party construction company.

BTC’s technical team was able to quickly assess the damage and gradually begin restoring services to customers. Shortly before midnight all services were restored.

The damage impaired trunking fiber cables which connect the EMR Transmission office and the Freeport Transmission Office. As a result, customers in Grand Bahama and across the country experienced intermittent degradation of landline, internet, television and mobile services.

Interim CEO, Dexter Cartwright said, “We recognize how important our services are, not only to our customers, but to the nation as a whole. As a proactive measure, BTC installed aerial fiber to several key sites that were undergoing construction, in the event of instances like this.

Because of this, our technical team was able to re-route traffic and restore services to customers in a short space of time. As a company, we will continue to prioritize any investment required to increase the robustness of our network so it continues to be the first choice of The Bahamian people”.