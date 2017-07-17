Three People Murdered over the weekend

WE ARE BACK ON THE INCREASE >>> Shooting Victim dies in Hospital, Island-Wide Manhunt Launched



Nassau, Bahamas – Police have launch an island-wide manhunt for a suspect responsible for an overnight shooting death of a man that occurred on Sunday 16th July 2017.

According to reports, shortly after 10:00pm, a man was walking on Third Street, Coconut Grove, off Robinson Road, when a male approached and shot him before fleeing on foot. The victim was taken to hospital where he was detained in serious condition.

The victim died in hospital early this morning. (Monday 17th July 2017) Investigations are ongoing.