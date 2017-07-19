Man gunned down in Lizzy was on bail for murder!

BP has identified the victim as Kerran Collie



Nassau, Bahamas – Police are confirming that we have recorded a second homicide incident in less than 24 hours here in the capital.

This morning shortly after 10am Police were called into the Elizabeth Estates community where it was a reported shooting.

In that area of Malaysia Way and Commonwealth Boulevard police met the lifeless body of a male.

BP has identified that victim as Kerran Collie age still unknown. The victim was on bail for murder.

Meanwhile BP is reporting another shooting tonight in the Kennedy Sub Division. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Just 24-hour earlier on Tuesday morning police had to be called into the Quarry Mission Road area just off Nassau Street where a double shooting had occurred outside a home in that community. One of the victims also died at the scene.

