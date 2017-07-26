A deceased junkanooer named by Minnis Cabinet to sit on Junkanoo Board?

Minnis dem gone picking board appointments out of the Western Cemetery? IT’s DA PEOPLE TIME!

Nassau, Bahamas – WE SEE DEAD PEOPLE – This the FNM said back in 2012, and boy, the Minnis Cabinet is living upto its former election theme.

Today, the FNM Government announced the appointed of a dead man to the National Junkannoo Association.

The late Brian Victor “Boldie’ Gibson then at 72 has been laid to rest in the Western Cemetery since 2015, and yet today, he has been resurrected by the FNM Leader. Maybe this is what the National Address is about tonight.

Boy I want see the spin-doctors spin dis! Boldie RETURNS inside the FNM Cabinet!

May his Soul REST IN PEACE!