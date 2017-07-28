Major shakeup today at the Customs Department!!!

Janeen Moss, is now Acting Comptroller as 59 officers prepare for demotion…UNION QUIET!



Nassau, Bahamas – Bahamas Press is reporting a major shakeup in the Customs Department just days after it was noted that some 59 Customs Officers were to be demoted.

BP has learned from our inside Cabinet Source that Mr. Skerick “Sharky” Martin worked his last day in the Customs Department today. The People’s Government sent home him along with Asst. Controllers Bill Poitier and Beneby. Collectively they represented some 100 years in the service to the people of the Bahamas.

We have learned a big time FNM supporter, Janeen Moss, is now Acting Comptroller. It is still unclear how positions will be filled as sweeping changes are still underway at the top rank of the service.

BP has also learned that as a result of these major management changes Asst. Comptroller Scriven has resigned. What is this?

Prime Minister Minnis announced new and dangerous austerity measures to begin within the Government which calls for a 10% budget cut across the board within all government departments. The austerity will throw scores on the unemployment lines and cut needed and necessary services across the country.

But while Bahamians are being fired, contracts cancelled and sent home, a record number of work permits continue to be issued from the Department of Immigration; job where Bahamians need not apply!

We report yinner decide