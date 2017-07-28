Man found shot dead on track road off Saxons Way in Masons this morning…

BP is reporting another homicide the 81st incident for the year…



Nassau, Bahamas – POLICE are asking members of the public to come forth with any information they may have to assist in solving the death of a man, who was discovered shot dead on early Friday morning [Today].

According to reports, shortly after 1:00am, police received a call that a body of a man found through a track road off Saxon’s Way, Masons Addition, who appeared to be dead.

As detectives arrived on the scene they met the lifeless body of a man who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

