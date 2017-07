BTC Supporting Youths in The Community Through Sports!



NASSAU, The Bahamas — A number of members of Team Bahamas enjoyed a motorcade through parts of New Providence, on July 26, 2017, to celebrate their multi-medal-winning performance at the recent Commonwealth Youth Games that were held in The Bahamas, July 18-23.

The Bahamas won 13 medals, including one gold medal, and placed 16th in a field of 64 countries taking part in the event. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)