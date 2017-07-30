ELDERLY PEDESTRIAN KILLED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY A MACK TRUCK

Nassau, Bahamas – Officers from the Police Traffic Department are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly woman who was struck by a truck on Sunday morning.

Preliminary reports are that shortly after 11:00am, the woman was attempting to cross the southern thoroughfare of the Tonique Williams-Darling Highway, when a Mack Truck traveling west being driven by a male struck her. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene, and is assisting police with their investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.