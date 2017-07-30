Police discover body of man floating in waters near Sand Trap on West Bay Street…

Man found dead floating in waters behind Sand Trap.

Nassau, Bahamas – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man found dead in waters off West Bay Street on Sunday 30th July 2017.

Reports are that shortly after 6:30am, police received a report of a body of a man found floating in waters near the Sand Trap on West Bay Street. When police arrived on the scene they met the lifeless body of a dark male floating in the water. The body was brought to shore where the male was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

