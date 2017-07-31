Browns at Farewell Reception For Dr. Newry

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pictured at the farewell reception hosted on Thursday afternoon, July 27, 2017 by the Office of the Chief of Protocol of the U.S. State Department for His Excellency Dr. Eugene Newry, Bahamas Ambassador to the United States, and his wife Mrs. Francoise Torchon Newry are from left to right: Mrs. Elisabeth Ann Brown, Mrs. Newry, Dr. Newry, and Mr. Oswald T. Brown, whose diplomatic appointment as Press, Cultural Affairs and Information Manager at the Bahamas Embassy officially ends on July 31.

The reception was held in The James Monroe Room of the State Department, 2201 C Street, N.W.