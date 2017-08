Another resident is wanted for questioning by police – DOES HE WORK FOR BEC?

Nassau, Bahamas – The Royal Bahamas Police Force is asking the public for help in finding 42 – year old Kevin Durham of Monastery Park who is wanted for questioning reference to a very serious allegation.

Durham is a dark brown male, slim build, about 5’ 11” to 6’ 3” tall. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF KEVIN DURHAM, NO MATTER HOW SMALL OR INSIGNIFICANT (THE TIP) MAY SEEM, IS URGED TO ANONYMOUSLY CONTACT THE POLICE AT 919 OR CRIME STOPPERS AT 328-TIPS (8477) (NEW PROVIDENCE) OR 1-242-300-8476 (FAMILY ISLANDS).