Nassau, Bahamas – All Government Employees from your MP down must now be verified in order to collect a cheque???

ALL da slackers must verify even though they don’t come to work! But there are some people who get paid more than others and no one gave the approval! The audit might force plenty people to pay back what they illegally gained from the Treasury!

From da looks a things dey sound like dey don’t know who dey sending salaries to?

Well what is ‘dis ‘taday’!