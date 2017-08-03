Donna Vasily has been granted bail in her retrial motion…

Donna is Free to GO HOME!



Nassau, Bahamas – Donna Vasily was granted bail today in the sum of $250’000 with two surety to be electronic monitored and sign in at Lyford Cay police station Mon – WED – Sat before 6 pm.

She has been ordered to surrender all travel documents. Her curfew is between l0 pm and 6 pm.

Vasyli, 56, made a return appearance before the Court of Appeal last week to challenge to the jury’s verdict concerning the March 24, 2015 murder of her Australian podiatrist husband, Phillip Vasyli. She was found guilty in that case and was subsequently sentenced to 20 years in prison.

