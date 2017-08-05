Foreign Office say they see nothing wrong with comments by Bahamas nominee for US Ambassador to the Bahamas

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and The Bahamas Embassy in Washington have been observing the confirmation hearing for the United States Ambassador nominee to The Bahamas, Mr. Douglas Manchester. During the hearing before the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations held on 2 August 2017 a number of views were expressed some of which may be perceived in a negative way.

Having observed many Senate hearings in the past, the Ministry understands and appreciates that this is part of an internal process and the comments made do not necessarily reflect the views of the Government of the United States. Another part of the process will be a full briefing by the Department of State with the successful nominee before taking up the assignment, which will bring a fuller understanding of the relationship between the two countries.

Just recently on 4 July the US marked 241 years of independence and on 10 July the Bahamas celebrated 44 years of independence. Indeed, this independence is a mutual and shared pillar in the strong and enduring relationship between the two countries. While our interests often align, The Bahamas as a sovereign country pursues its own interests independently.

The Bahamas looks forward to welcoming the new Ambassador who will represent the views and aspirations of the United States in the continuing development of the powerful and mutually beneficial ties between our two countries.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Nassau, The Bahamas