Man accused in the 2016 Fox Hill murder shot dead on Lily of the Valley off East Street…



Nassau, Bahamas – Man accused in the 2016 Fox Hill murder shot dead Saturday.

The 85th homicide victim has been identified. We at BP are learning that today’s homicide victim is Terrence Rolle.

Rolle was known to police and was just released on bail from Fox Hill after being charged in connection with the 2016 murder of Troy Cash aka “Ghost”. Rolle was shot along with another while sitting in a vehicle on Lily of the Valley corner off East Street.

In that killing of Cash last year police received information at 7am on Wednesday, March 2, that shots were heard in the Fox Hill area. When officers responded, they found the body of a lifeless man they later identified as 50-year-old Troy Alexander Cash AKA “Ghost” of Dorsett Street.

