Gas Truck hit and kill pedestrian



Nassau, Bahamas – Officers from the Police Traffic Division are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who died following an accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, shortly after 3:00pm, a man was walking on Cowpen Road near Summerset Estates, when a rolling propane gas truck that was delivering gas to a home struck him. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing to the public to share information on any illegal/suspicious activities in their communities, no matter how small or insignificant (the tip) may seem, members of the public are urged to anonymously contact the police at 919 or crime stoppers at 328-tips (8477) (New Providence) or 1-242-300-8476 (Family Islands)