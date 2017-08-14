BTC Sends Grand Bahama’s Future Leaders Back to School In Style



Freeport, Bahamas – Grand Bahama’s future leaders are heading back to school in style thanks to a donation of backpacks and schools supplies from BTC.

The company joined forces with the Kingdom Living Church to Sponsor their annual back to school event under the theme: “EMPOWERING CHILDREN TODAY FOR LEADERS OF TOMORROW”.

Each student received a BTC branded backpack containing all their Back to School essentials; from pens and pencils to rulers and notebooks. BTC representatives Davina Rutherford (Left) and Lateasha Lord (Right) are pictured along with event coordinator Senator Jasmine Turner-Dareus.