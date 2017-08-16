Two cousins admitted to juicing in the public road in the capital…



Nassau, Bahamas – Two cousins caught live on camera, juicing in the dirty road somewhere on New Providence, have changed their pleas to Guilty for the offence.

Initially, when the video went viral on social media, it was thought that the girl was being raped in the street. But it was not so. Both consented and agreed to have sex in the public road back on April 15th.

Anisha Percentie, 26, and Layton Clarke, 46, changed their pleas to guilty on Monday before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subuola Swain.

The couple was given probation and warned that, if they fail to behave and get into trouble again, they will be sent to The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

In BP opinion the Magistrate should have really sent these two to counseling.

We report yinner decide!