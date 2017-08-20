PM Minnis said there is no more TRAVELS… But everyday some Cabinet Minnis is somewhere in the world!

Pintard in Africa…



UGANDA – Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Michael Pintard (left) poses with President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, during the recent 9th Commonwealth Youth Ministers Meeting in Kampala, Uganda.

The focus of the meeting was resourcing and financing Youth Development. More than 200 Youth Ministers, senior government officials and youth delegates met with NGOs and international agencies to explore various ways of accessing funding for youth initiatives.

The Bahamas delegation also had bilateral discussions with member states relative to deepening cooperation in the area of youth development. (MYSC Photo)

