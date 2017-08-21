A back to school scam is now underway in the Cable Beach area

Persons asked to pay money for money???…



Nassau, Bahamas – Major Fraud is Happening right now down at a resort on Cable Beach. The scheme we are told ask residents to pay a processing fee to collect hundreds in two weeks.

We call on authorities to move in on da organizers. Don’t worry about the crowd.

Right now hundreds are parked all along da grass at the resort signing up and making their deposit for the scam.

Last week the group was in the vicinity of Jordan prince William out South, tonight they are in Cable Beach luring hundreds to their scam. We understand you have the sign up and leave your deposit and you get the money in two weeks. What a joke!

What is dis?

We report yinner decide!