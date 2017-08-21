More workers at Tourism and the Bahamas Festival Commission sent home last weekend…

Unemployment climbs as Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival comes to an end!



Nassau, Bahamas – There are more persons headed to the breadline in the Bahamas after we learned that some 15 workers at Tourism and another group out of the Bahamas Festival Commission were all sent home on Friday.

The persons at the Commission were all attached to the Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival events, which was heavily criticized when established back in 2015.

According to the Commission’s report following its introductory year, the three-day inaugural festival provided temporary employment for approximately 7,200 Bahamians, including direct employment for thousands of musicians, Junkanoos, administrative, production and support staff both in the public and private sectors, and indirect employment though vendors and other affiliate companies involved in product and service delivery. The report stated that the Festival ‘impacted’ a total of 890 small and medium enterprises, whose products and services were engaged by the Commission over the course of the year.

Following the terminations, it is now certain that, in the interest of the people, Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival is dead for 2018.

We report yinner decide!