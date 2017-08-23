GBPA’S efforts to address issue of dilapidated buildings and maintenance of the City of Freeport



Monday, 21st August, 2017 – The beautification and maintenance of the City of Freeport is always of paramount importance to The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (“GBPA”).

Due to the significant damage received from Hurricane Matthew and an increase in illegal dumping, GBPA has had to organize several efforts to restore the island to its previous state.

GBPA President, Ian Rolle, states, “the acts of those who contribute to the down trodden appearance of the city, intentional or not, are forcing us to intensify our efforts to counteract their actions. Since Hurricane Matthew we have been carrying out structural inspections of a number of buildings throughout the City with a view of working with the owners to repair where necessary and/or demolish in severe cases. In instances where we have gotten no response or actions on the part of the owner we have commenced our legal process to demolish the buildings that are earmarked for demolition. We feel this will also present the opportunity for new investment and redevelopment, to achieve the rich, aesthetically pleasing, well planned city we have known Freeport to be”.

GBPA has engaged the services of subcontractors to further advance the overall cleanup of the city. It is noted however, that there seems to be certain areas more prone to illegal dumping. Director of Building and Development Services, Mrs. Nakira Wilchcombe, along with President of the Lucaya Services Company (LUSCO) Graham Torode, urge the public to understand that every resident plays a role in keeping our communities in Grand Bahama clean, so we must work hand in hand. Wilchcombe expressed, “Partnership between city residents, the business community and the GBPA alike, is critical in ensuring that our surroundings are kept clean. Much effort has also been made and is continuing to be made, to work with the owners of dilapidated structures to execute the necessary repairs and where repairs are impractical, to take down such buildings. We would really like the cooperation of building owners to take the necessary steps not only with structural repairs, but also with exterior physical improvements to these buildings and the properties where these structures sit, to create a better overall appearance”.

GBPA is working around the clock, to make a collaborative effort with Sanitation Services, to improve the timeliness of response and actions taken with garbage collection, and we encourage persons to utilize the Pine Ridge Landfill, rather than the growing acts of indiscriminate dumping around the city to dispose of their garbage.