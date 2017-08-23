New phones for hardworking Honour Roll Students courtesy of BTC & Lighthouse Int.

Freeport,Bahamas – With scores of Grand Bahama students headed back to the classroom this fall, BTC jumped in, to help some top achievers get new phones for all their hard work. BTC was pleased to join forces with the Lighthouse International Ministries Transformers (LIMT), for their annual Youth Crusade & Back to School giveaway held on Friday.

As part of LMIT’s continued efforts to support young people, two Honor Roll students were gifted with Brand New Samsung devices courtesy of BTC. Pictured are Event Coordinator and Youth Director for Lighthouse International Ministries, Shantell Evans (right) along with BTC Sales Staff, Jada Thompson.