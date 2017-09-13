Homicide victim #101 in Fox Hill last night was only 16-years-old!

POLICE SEEK POLICE PUBLIC’S HELP IN OVERNIGHT MURDER



Nassau, Bahamas – Police are searching for the suspect[s] responsible for a shooting that has left a 16-year-old male dead on Tuesday 12th September 2017.

According to reports around 11.30pm, Police received a report that a male was shot behind a home on Brice Street, FOX HILL.

When responding officers arrived on the scene, they met the lifeless body of a male who was shot. The male was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigations are on going. Anyone with information is asked to call to Police at 919 or 328-TIPS.

What is dis? Everyday is Murder and Marvin “Clueless” Dames have no plan for crime. WHAT IN DA HELL IS DIS?