Former BTC Union President Idena Burrows passes at Doctor’s Hospital…

Nassau, Bahamas – Bahamas Press tonight is mourning the passing of former Trade Unionist Idena Burrows who passed await Friday evening at Doctors Hospital.

Ms Burrows once served as the President of BTC Union and participated in a special project for The Development of Trade Union Women in the Caribbean, sponsored by the University of The West Indies.

Back in July 2016 during the 50th Anniversary of BTC the corporation honoured Ms. Burrows for her work in the development of telephony in the Bahamas.

May our Good and Gracious Lord receive her into the city of joy, peace and paradise! Give Rest to Her OLord! Amen!

