Police have more details in that murder outside the Punch…

Country records its 103rd Homicide last night on Farrington Road outside the Punch!



Nassau, Bahamas – Police are searching for the occupants of a white Nissan Note vehicle who are responsible for a shooting incident that has left a man dead on Tuesday 19th September 2017.

Bahamas Press has identified the victim as Shanador Green.

Reports are that shortly after 11pm, Police received a report of a man being shot on Christopher Street off Farrington Road.

Responding officers met the lifeless body of Green in a vehicle. The victim had been shot multiple times about the body.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigations are on going as this latest homicide records the 103rd incident in the country.

Caption: Shanador Green gunned down in a car outside the Punch.