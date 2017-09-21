NOW WATER AND SEWERAGE CHAIRMAN SAY HE GAT A LIST! SMIT!

Water and Sewerage Corp. Chairman Adrian Gibson.

Corporations and entities in the country are now with the aid of Ministers are in the business of releasing lists of persons private information with those corporations?

So maybe the banks should start releasing lists of debts also? How about those debts in Bank of the Bahamas, THEN SCOTIA, RBC, COMMONWEALTH AND FIRST CARIBBEAN!

This is what happens when you have no legislative agenda and NO PLAN for the country to grow the economy, create jobs and better the lives of people!

Just destroy! DESTROY DESTROY!

  • F. Cartwright

    Destroy, destroy , and destroy, your are a complete fucking asshole. PM Minnis is trying to rid the Bamahas of corruption and make life better for our people and all you can do is protect your own kind; corrupt motherfucking thieves, go fuck yourself plp thief.