Exuma all ready to support PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis and Chester Cooper at Convention!

1
394
PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis addressing supporters in Exuma.

Exuma – PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis and team took their message to the people of Exuma Monday as his ‘Road to Convention’ swing continued.

Deputy Leader candidate and Exuma MP Chester Cooper, South Andros MP Picewell Forbes and Senate Jobeth Coleby-Davis also met party supporters on the ground and were welcomed.

The Party Leader travels will continue into Fresh Creek, Andros moving across Central Andros. By evening meetings will gather supporters at the Huntley Christie High School cafeteria in Nicholls Town, North Andros.

At each stop Mr. Davis is presenting his plans to rebuild, renew and rebrand the PLP. The Party’s National Convention is set for October 22 – 25 at the Melia Cable Beach.

Former Exuma MP Anthony Moss address the gathering.

Supporters ready to support Brave Davis and Chester Cooper at the October 22 Convention.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • F. Cartwright

    HAHAHAHAHAHA! Look at the top photo of little coward ass Davis, it’s perfect! It’s telling you that little coward ass Davis is as crooked as the photo of Pig SLOP Pindling hanging on the wall behind him; fucking Classic! I tell you what Mitchell, if this little Swindling shit turd wins the 2022 election, I’ll suck your filthy faggot AIDS infected cock….LOL….And I’m not even gay like you are….LOL!