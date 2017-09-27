BTC’s Brand Ambassadors show up and out at Post Hurricane “Taste of Port Lucaya”



Freeport, Grand Bahama – The Bahamas Telecommunications Company flocked to the Port Lucaya Marketplace along with residents and businesses on Grand Bahama Island to celebrate the return of a “Taste of Port Lucaya” last Friday, the first event to take place since the passage of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

BTC Brand Ambassadors, DMAC, and Stilleete put on stellar performances for the event which was held under the auspices of Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis joining local residents who turned out in droves for the event.

BTC was also on hand to provide top up specials and free WiFi for patrons in Count Basie Square, they will be back out for the next event on Friday, October the 6th starting at 8 pm.

