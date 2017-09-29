PM Takes over National Security as Minister jets off to Europe!

Nassau, Bahamas – Bahamas Press is learning that the Prime Minister has assumed the controls over the Ministry of National security as Minister Marvin Dames have went on a course in Holland.

Sources connected to the Cabinet Room tell us, “Perhaps the PM should keep the portfolio as since Dames left there has not been one major crime incident.”

We have no idea when the Minister will return, but from the looks of things, we have plenty flying going on and the papers and social media pundits have nothing more to say about Ministers flying around and jetting off in the world.

We also understand the majority of the Cabinet are expected to fly to Dominica to go tour the island. Again not one peep from the WUTLESS MEDIA of the Bahamas!

We report yinner decide!