Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar has no plan for Tourism! This is what happens when you get elected telling LIES!

less than 500 guests are on Grand Bahama Island right now!



Nassau, Bahamas – Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar spoke in the House today but failed to produce one policy to turn the beleaguered economy of GB around or any other island for that matter.

He was busy running down the staff at the Gaming Board complaining that their salaries were way too high.

He suggested hiking the tax on the Bahamian webshop operators who already pay significantly higher percentage in taxes than the hotel based foreign owned casino operators.

NO PLAN! NO IDEAS! NO VISION!

Guess what we are being told from our sources on Grand Bahama Island that less than 500 guests are on the island.

We wonder if the closure of the Foreign Tourist Offices have anything to do with this?

we report yinner decide!