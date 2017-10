Cat Island – This Orange Creek resident 27-year-old Rodrigo Rolle is the man police have charged in connection with the murder of 74-year-old Janice Kissinger, an American women who lived on the island.

Rolle was changed yesterday in connection with her murder and pleaded not guilty. Rolle was recently released on bail for another murder.

If found guilty in both incidents it would mean the accused killed twice and might be released on bail a third time.

We report yinner decide!