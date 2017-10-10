Philip Brave Davis delivers another successful campaign stop in Central and South Eleuthera…

3
100
Another powerful night as team BE Brave delivers a great night in Eleuthera.

Eleuthera, Bahamas – Ending the evening with a full house of party supporters in the community of South Eleuthera PLP, Leader Philip Brave Davis ended the evening with the song ‘Let’s Stay Together’.

The Leader on his ‘Road to Convention’ swing across the country delivered another powerful message to Rebuild, Reform and Rebrand the PLP. The party is headed into a National Convention set for October 22 – 25.

Mr. Davis, along with MPs, Chester Cooper, Picewell Forbes, Senators Fred Mitchell, Jobeth Coleby-Davis and Clay Sweeting, all appeared on the platform, assuring Eleuthera’s delegates that ‘Change Will Come’.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • F. Cartwright

    Philip “Brave” Davis….LOL….Everytime I hear his name I think of the buck tooth Jackass from the movie Shrek….LOL!

  • F. Cartwright

    LOL! You all going to jail LOL! Keeping thinking your smarter than the ACU.

  • F. Cartwright

    This buck tooth jackass is a fool if he thinks the PLP will move one inch forward with likes of him and the rest of the old Pindling corruption taught team of dinosaurs….lol. Just goes to show you what a fuckin dumbass he is, you insulting my people’s intelligence jackass, go hide under a rock and sit small. The people’s united power voted your team out, the only reason your still around is because you have those small population islands in your pocket; you think your fooling my people? You can afford that small population, but you can’t afford Nassau’s population, who the fuck you think your fooling Coward ass Davis?