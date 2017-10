Nassau, Bahamas – A Cabinet Minister is in darkness today after his home was disconnected from BPL. We understand the Minister’s BPL bill was $20 plus thousand dollars.

Why he refused to pay he bill even though all the hell been thrown on the PLP is beyond us.

Meanwhile, a FNM MP business office was also disconnected for failing to pay his BPL bill. This means that MP in the FNM also don’t pay his bills.

We at BP ga wait to see if the wutless media ga report this!